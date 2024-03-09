– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed his feud with Mick Foley as Mankind in the 1990s and their violent gimmick matches such as the Boiler Room Brawl, the Buried Alive Match, and Hell in a Cell. The Undertaker noted that the type of matches made sense for their characters. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on matches with Mick Foley: “You would expect us to be in a Boiler Room Brawl because of his character. You would expect a Buried Alive [Match], you would expect a body bag. It just all made sense to where we were at in our story and what we were doing. I think a lot of times, nowadays, you could sit and scroll through social media and all these wrestling sites and there’s just, these smaller independent, outlaw promotions just doing violence to be violent. It’s almost like, like gore movies, kind of. It’s just how graphic can you be?”

On not going to that level just for the sake of it: “You don’t go to that level just for the sake of going to that level. Obviously, you’re not going to see that stuff with WWE anymore … that’s off the table for what they can do.”