wrestling / News

The Undertaker Reveals the Powerbomb as His Least Favorite Finishing Move to Take

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker, Biography: WWE Legends Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent Patreon Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed the Powerbomb as his least favorite move to take in the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on disliking the Powerbomb: “My least favorite [finishing move to take] would be the Powerbomb. I didn’t like taking the Powerbomb. It was a bone rattler. It depends on the guy, too. You can let somebody float down or you can bring somebody down with a little extra trajectory.

On Sycho Sid’s Powerbomb: “Sid was always in a hurry to get you down on the mat. There was a little force added to his Powerbombs.”

The Undertaker defeated Sycho Sid to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sycho Sid, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading