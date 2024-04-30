The Undertaker Reveals the Powerbomb as His Least Favorite Finishing Move to Take

– During a recent Patreon Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed the Powerbomb as his least favorite move to take in the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on disliking the Powerbomb: “My least favorite [finishing move to take] would be the Powerbomb. I didn’t like taking the Powerbomb. It was a bone rattler. It depends on the guy, too. You can let somebody float down or you can bring somebody down with a little extra trajectory.

On Sycho Sid’s Powerbomb: “Sid was always in a hurry to get you down on the mat. There was a little force added to his Powerbombs.”

The Undertaker defeated Sycho Sid to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.