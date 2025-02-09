The Undertaker On Why He Doesn’t Want To Reprise Deadman Character Again

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about whether he would be The Deadman one more time and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his current character: “Mark and [Undertaker], it’s kind of all morphed together now. So what I’ve tried to do with the original Undertaker character is, kind of let it rest in peace, no other pun intended. That’s why I don’t make appearances anymore with the hat and the coat.”

On whether he would be The Deadman one more time: “Everybody’s got a price. But I try not to. The number would have to be really, really big, and it would have to make sense somehow. So yeah, so I’ve really pushed to kind of [be] more Mark Callaway now, because I want to honor that character and the work that I did, and all the kayfabing that I did for that character.

“If there was something left in the tank as far as me getting back in the ring? Then I would have to figure out some kind of way for something catastrophic to happen to Mark Callaway to bring that other guy out. But that’s just not going to happen. Not being corny, but I do want to let The Undertaker kind of rest in peace and kind of everything now that you see, like the other night on the Netflix deal, was the American Badass.”

On the perks of being The American Badass again: “That’s fun for me at this point. It’s so much more fun, and it frees me up to do things like that, where I can kind of cross over.”

