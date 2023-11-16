The Undertaker Wishes He Got to Wrestle Andre the Giant

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke about wishing he got to wrestle the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Andre the Giant even spoke to The Undertaker about wanting to work with him. Unfortunately, Andre’s career was winding down at that point due to his declining health. Below are some highlights:

On wishing he got a match with Andre the Giant “The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre. That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre’s health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything.”

On Andre the Giant telling him he wanted to work an angle with him: “Tim traveled with Andre, bless his heart, but it’s funny, Andre told me early on, he’s like, ‘Kid, one day, me and you…’ He had an idea. He had an angle that he wanted to do with me. Andre didn’t like big guys. He loved me. For the little amount of time that we did get to spend together, he loved me, and he wanted to do business with me. It was just his health was already at a point where we couldn’t do it.”

On interacting with Andre backstage: “This is how old school Andre was, though. Every day I would come to the dressing room, he would be sitting there obviously playing cribbage or gin or whatever, and I’d say, ‘How you doing, boss?’ He’d be good. I’d say, ‘What’s that idea?’ And he never would tell me. He took it to the grave with him. He didn’t tell Tim White. He didn’t tell anybody.”

The Undertaker made his WWE debut toward the end of 1990. By that time Andre had already wrestled his last match in WWE at WrestleMania VI. He passed away in January 1993.