The Undertaker Thinks a WWE Roast Would Be Huge, Doesn’t Want It To Be Him

The Undertaker thinks that there’s a lot of potential in a WWE roast — as long as it isn’t him. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the topic on the latest Six Feet Under, noting that he’d had the thought after Netflix aired the Roast of Tom Brady. When Taker’s co-host suggested it should be the Roast of the Undertaker though, the Dead Man flipped his position quickly as you can see in highlights below:

On the notion of a WWE roast: “This just hit me, because they just did last week, they did the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix. I wonder what a — I don’t want to say, instead of doing the Hall of Fame, because the Hall of Fame is very important. But maybe some kind of restructure of it. But a roast… I think it would be huge.”

On not wanting his own roast: “I wasn’t volunteering myself to be roasted. I mean there’s a lot of guys that come before I did that need to be roasted. Hulk Hogan… Flair would be good, but he’s affiliated with the wrong — he’s in the wrong branch. You know WWE, they monitor this, right?”

On his co-host suggesting that it needs to be him getting roasted: “I’m telling you what, if this somehow miraculously happens, me and you we’re going to have problems. Now you’re all gung-ho about it and now what’s going to happen is the internet is gonna blow up they’re going to be like ‘oh yeah I think the roast would be a great idea’ and it’s going to happen.”

