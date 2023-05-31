The Viking Raiders Recall Their History With The Briscoes, Comment On Jay’s Legacy

In an interview with Fightful, The Viking Raiders spoke about their history with the Briscoes and their thoughts on Jay Briscoe. Jay tragically passed away back in January after a car accident. Here are highlights:

Ivar on working with the Briscoes: “We had so many matches, whether we were teaming with them, working with them, they were the hardest-hitting tag team. The business can be so cynical at times. Those guys were so giving to us in so many instances.”

Erik on Jay as a human being: “The legacy of the Briscoes and Jay Briscoe, he was the most real person in wrestling. His promos, his matches, he was real. Everything he said, every move he made, everything was real and true and honest. As amazing and as game-changing and as groundbreaking a performer he is, we won’t talk about that. We’ll talk about what a family man he was. He beloved he was. The kind of father he is. A wonderful friend and husband. It’s hard for me to talk about Jay without crying. Every time we talk about him, I lose it,” said Erik. “Him being taken from us, we have to face the fact that we’re not given tomorrow, we’re not promised tomorrow. That’s terrifying to think about. You just assume, ‘Tomorrow is coming.’ We’re not given tomorrow. There were so many conversations I had with Jay where, just weeks before he passed, we were exchanging messages. I didn’t say the things to him that I thought, about him as a man, as a father, how much he meant to me, how much I love him. Those went unspoken. They were understood, I’m sure, but I could have said them and I didn’t. I’m trying to use that and move forward in life to where I’m being more expressive and tell my friends that I love them and tell people that I value them and drive that message home.”