The War Raiders Pay Tribute To Jax Dane During WWE Raw
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar), paid tribute to the late Jax Dane, wearing black armbands with Dane’s name on them in remembrance of the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who sadly passed away last week at 48 years old. You can see photos of The War Raiders’ tribute that were shared on social media by the National Wrestling Alliance below:
Awesome tribute to former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane on #WWERaw. #Respect pic.twitter.com/6tZ9d5gLyX
— NWA (@nwa) December 31, 2024
