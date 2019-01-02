Quantcast

 

Various News: The Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Mick Foley & Impact Wrestling Stars Advertised For WrestlePro Alaska Show, Sonya Deville Wants In On The SD Women’s Title Mix

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Gene Okerlund

– Triple H, Big E, Bully Ray, and many more have paid tribute to Gene Okerlund on Twitter, following his passing…

– The following commercial aired on Alaska television for an upcoming April WrestlePro event in Alaska that featured WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley and names from Impact Wrestling on the card. John Morrison, Taya Valkrie, Fallah Bahh, Kevin Matthews, Colt Cabana and more are all featured in the commercial.

– Sonya Deville posted the following after last night’s WWE Smackdown…

