Various News: The Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Mick Foley & Impact Wrestling Stars Advertised For WrestlePro Alaska Show, Sonya Deville Wants In On The SD Women’s Title Mix

– Triple H, Big E, Bully Ray, and many more have paid tribute to Gene Okerlund on Twitter, following his passing…

The voice of my youth. Condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/NoRha36c9k — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019

Extremely sad news to hear of the unfortunate passing of Mean Gene Okerlund. One of the most iconic interviewers and personalities of my childhood, and one of the very best in the business. Rest In Peace Gene. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

R.I.P. ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to those who enjoyed my work." In 2017, he looked back on 46 years as the Vin Scully of pro wrestling https://t.co/aSX6Adyui4 pic.twitter.com/iinkpASZZW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

