UPDATED: More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW & More Comment

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Briscoes ROH TV - Mark Briscoe

UPDATE: More reactions have come in following the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe today including from WWE, ROH, AEW, Triple H and more. You can see more posts issuing comments and reactions to Briscoe’s passing below.

WWE did not issue a social media message about Briscoe’s passing, but Vic Joseph acknowledged it on NXT and the WWE Twitter account has retweeted some messages from its roster paying tribute to Briscoe.

ORIGINAL: Jay Briscoe’s sudden passing today has shocked the wrestling world, and several stars and companies took to social media to react. As noted, Briscoe passed away today at the age of 38 in what is reported to be a car accident.

You can see posts to social media below by a host of wrestling names including The Usos, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander, the NWA, MLW, and many more:

