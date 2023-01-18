UPDATED: More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW & More Comment

UPDATE: More reactions have come in following the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe today including from WWE, ROH, AEW, Triple H and more. You can see more posts issuing comments and reactions to Briscoe’s passing below.

WWE did not issue a social media message about Briscoe’s passing, but Vic Joseph acknowledged it on NXT and the WWE Twitter account has retweeted some messages from its roster paying tribute to Briscoe.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/5wB6HpVY0x — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/g95ID0ZnDW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023

I lost one of my kids and the world lost a great man!

RIP! pic.twitter.com/nAAMvJPM64 — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) January 18, 2023

I dont know what to say. I really love you kid. Great wrestler. Better family man. Condolences to your entire family. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/umMP2uPX7J — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 18, 2023

I’ll never forget meeting Dem Boyz & knowing full well we were about to do some of the craziest business wrestling had ever seen. I’m beside myself we never got to share the ring wit Dem Boyz. Briscoes vs FTR is the best series of tag matches I’ve ever seen. 🙏🏼’s to the family — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 18, 2023

RIP JAY BRISCOE — BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 18, 2023

Man, this is so sad. Praying for his family ❤️🙏 — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) January 18, 2023

Steve & I were just talking about this night the other day & how we had so much fun BSing. I was so intimidated to be sharing a locker room with both Jay & Mark in ROH, until I got to know them. Two of the kindest people I’ve ever met. I’m heartbroken. Rest In Peace Jay. 💔 https://t.co/Whchk5vbEQ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 18, 2023

I didn’t know Jay that well, but I remember a specific night at IMPACT just randomly hanging out with him and some others after the show, and he had me laughing until I was in tears. Just an incredibly nice, down to earth person. RIP, Jay. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 18, 2023

You’ll be missed. — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 18, 2023

💔 — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) January 18, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I’m sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 18, 2023

Just received the tragic news of the passing of Jay Brisco, my thoughts and prayers go out to Mark, his family, friends and fans! God bless! @bridcoebro pic.twitter.com/AT7p0moXP4 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) January 18, 2023

Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. pic.twitter.com/c2Jki7dEp0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2023

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏼🦅♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was an amazing athlete, a brother to many (in and out of the ring) and most importantly a father who loved and valued his family above all else. A truly heartbreaking loss and he won't be forgotten. Rest in Peace and Power, Jamin 🖤 Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/9PjEZGOUj3 — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) January 18, 2023

All the time you was amazing with me!! Your attitude your charisma and your simple way to live the wrestling life! I’m gonna miss you a lot mi amigo go to the heaven cause you deserve it 🖤

RIP Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/7c8l9rcf8h — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) January 18, 2023

Story time. 2017 I attended my first ROH Camp. I had every doubt running through my head you could ever expect, but I showed up and sowed out as best I could. End of the camp, Jay Briscoe gets in the ring and gives a speech to everyone in attendance. He goes in hard. pic.twitter.com/yclXk0vdmF — J.D. Drake "ASE Certified Wrestling Mechanic" (@RealJDDrake) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was one of the nicest humans on the planet. Every time I saw him he always said “Nick fuckin Wayne baby” and greeted me with a hug. I’m gonna miss you Jay, you’re presence alone always lit up the room. I love you brother ❤️ — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) January 18, 2023

We all wish this wasn’t real. There was truly nobody like him. He was talented and entertaining beyond belief. My condolences to his family and everyone else close to him. RIP Jay Briscoe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mMNH6UsBdo — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) January 18, 2023

This is such a huge loss to the wrestling community. One of the best of a generation. Sending all the love and condolences to his friends and family. RIP JAY BRISCOE. pic.twitter.com/vDfjO9zk2C — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 18, 2023

Absolutely speechless

Doesn’t feel real Truly one of a kind

One of the best humans you could ever know Thank you for all the memories and the good times my brother Love you dude

RIP Jay Briscoe — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 18, 2023

Rest in Peace, Jay Briscoe 🙏🏻 — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) January 18, 2023

I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2023

ORIGINAL: Jay Briscoe’s sudden passing today has shocked the wrestling world, and several stars and companies took to social media to react. As noted, Briscoe passed away today at the age of 38 in what is reported to be a car accident.

You can see posts to social media below by a host of wrestling names including The Usos, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander, the NWA, MLW, and many more:

MLW is deeply saddened at the loss of Jay Briscoe. Extending our thoughts, love and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Jamin Pugh. — MLW (@MLW) January 18, 2023

The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe. An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with. pic.twitter.com/HnpjxZabW5 — NWA (@nwa) January 18, 2023

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

One of the nicest, funniest, genuine and talented men I’ve ever met. All we ever talked about was our families. RIP Jay Briscoe — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. You have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans. https://t.co/Sgfj574VbK — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) January 18, 2023

Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. There literally was not a kinder man to ever come through our locker room. May God grant you eternal rest and shine perpetual light upon you. We pray for his children and the entire Pugh family in this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/Gh5da4dDDZ — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) January 18, 2023

Gutted to hear about Jay Briscoe. They were one of the greatest tag teams ever. All thoughts and prayers with his brother and family. — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) January 18, 2023

I’m devastated and heartbroken… Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was a real one. Every time we saw each other we’d both light up and hug one another. My condolences and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest In Peace my brother. — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 18, 2023

Jay was someone who went out of his way to make sure I felt welcome in ROH. I will always have that to think about. Amazing father, amazing wrestler, and someone who personally was so very kind to me. RIP Jay Briscoe Condolences to his family, and all of his friends and fans. — Andrew “The Giant” Everett 223cm (@_AndrewEverett) January 18, 2023

I'm absolutely gutted. It's just not fair. RIP Jay Briscoe — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) January 18, 2023

I watched The Double Dog collar match 3 times in the 24 hrs after it aired. I haven’t done that with any other match since I was a kid. RIP Jay Briscoe — ANGELS (@Alan_V_Angels) January 18, 2023

https://t.co/Nq5bF10nrY Another brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 18, 2023

Devasting!! I've known Jay since he was 15 years old. Him and Mark are total sweethearts. Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe!! My heart goes out to his family…..so sad….. https://t.co/Rr22SzSr9s — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 18, 2023

As brothers, this one hurts & hits differently. Heartbreaking. RIP Jay Briscoe 💔 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) January 18, 2023

I am incredibly sad and heartbroken over the loss of Jay Briscoe. Words can not describe the kindness that he and his family has shown mine. Jay was one of the toughest men I have ever met but he had a way of making everyone feel special that got to work with him. @jaybriscoe84 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 18, 2023

JAY BRISCOE BUBBA YOU WERE THE REAL ONE OF THE BOYS FOREVER I LOVE YOU GOD BLESS YOU — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 18, 2023

Absolutely gutted……… RIP Jay Briscoe. — C A L L I H A N (@TheSamiCallihan) January 18, 2023

Gutted. Rest in paradise, Jay Briscoe. Thank you for allowing Robert and myself to wrestle you all countless times. Truly one of my favorites. 💔 — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) January 18, 2023

Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. I can’t even believe this right now. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/apCX9xDNqY — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) January 18, 2023

I have to put my phone down for a bit so I apologize if I don't respond timely but, if you were a fan of Jay Briscoe, you were a fan of Jamin Pugh. Jamin was a great, hard working man that wanted to make his family proud and entertain his fans. We will miss him dearly. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. My short time in ROH he was very kind, and helpful. Such an incredible wrestler. Part of one of the best tag teams ever. I would sit behind the curtains and watch everything The Briscoe's did. And if I wasn't close I'd be running to get there. Gone WAY too soon. — Max The Impaler マックス・ジ・インペイラー (@_theyaremax_) January 18, 2023

Damn….another one lost. Jay Briscoe was incredible to watch in the ring and I've nothing but good interactions and conversations with him outside it. Loved calling him and his brother in the ring too. Truly a great wrestler. My condolences to his family. A tragic loss. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 18, 2023

I was just talking about Jay and Mark Briscoe having one of the greatest three-match trilogies in wrestling history with FTR. The news of Jay Briscoe's death cuts deep. RIP pic.twitter.com/EmdlXJBBd4 — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) January 18, 2023

I can’t find the words right now. I’ll just say…..Love you Jay Briscoe ♥️ and much love to his wife, children and family. Rest in Power my friend. — 🕵🏾‍♂️ Detective Cheeseburger 🕵🏾‍♂️ (@CheeseburgerROH) January 18, 2023

My thoughts are with the family of Jay Briscoe. — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) January 18, 2023

One of the first faces to greet me & make me feel welcomed on my first day of ROH was Jay Briscoe.

My heart hurts for his brother, his wife, his children and all those who loved him ♥️ I am thankful I was able to know you Jay… If only briefly. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 18, 2023

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jamin Pugh who has tragically passed away. Known to fans around the world as Jay Briscoe, we pass on our sincere condolences. Rest in Power Jay Briscoe — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 18, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Jay Briscoe. — Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) January 18, 2023

Rip Jay Briscoe. I have no words. 😢🙏 — JesSICKa 😈😁 (@FearHavok) January 18, 2023

Devastating to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. My condolences to his family. — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe?? No…..what is going on??? This is heart breaking 💔💔 — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) January 18, 2023

I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach… pic.twitter.com/XNK5ZHlqxu — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 18, 2023

I've known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan

Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy

I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt

I wish I did

Whenever I saw them I'd say

Luv me some Briscoes

Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/aTaQRTjilX — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 18, 2023

Always greeted with a smile, we lost a good one. Rest in Peace Jay Briscoe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Ifwljt3xHK — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. You will be missed. 😔 — ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe! Heartbreaking news, much love to Mark and the whole Briscoe family!! — Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) January 18, 2023

Heartbroken. Life is so fragile. Sending prayers to Jay Briscoe’s friends and family 💔 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe 🙏 Nothing but love and respect — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 18, 2023

Man, I just saw Jay at the last 2 ROH ppvs, and he took part in 2 of the best tag matches I've ever seen. This is unfair. RIP Jay Briscoe. — Ari Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) January 18, 2023

Rest in Peace, former GHC JR HVT Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. We send our deepest condolences to Jay’s family, friends and fans. #RIPJay pic.twitter.com/cnc0QdD3Yh — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. I didn’t know him well but he was always super cool and friendly to me whenever we saw each other at shows. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 18, 2023

Rest in peace Jay Briscoe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 💔 — Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayneSauce) January 18, 2023