wrestling / News

The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The WRLD On GCW ** COLUMN IMAGE** Image Credit: Andrew Cazer

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The WRLD on GCW last month (January 23) at the Hammerstein Ballroom was not a success on traditional PPV. Based on figures that cover 23% of the TV PPV homes, it is estimated the show only had a few hundred buys across the US. Some systems did not air the event live and it’s unknown if DISH carried it.

However, the show reportedly did well on FITE for a company of its size.

The WRLD On GCW

