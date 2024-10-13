wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream
The Young Bucks are still your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating Private Party at AEW WrestleDream. Private Party, motivated by Amazing Red before the match, got several nearfalls over the Bucks. At the end of the match, Zay kicked out of an EVP trigger and managed to briefly fight back with a burst of adrenaline. But he collapsed and the Bucks capitalized with a TK Driver for the win.
The Bucks are in the middle of their third reign as tag champions. They won the belts back at AEW Dynasty and have held the gold for 175 days.
