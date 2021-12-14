The Young Bucks Go on Shopping Spree in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite goes behind the scenes of the Young Bucks’ latest shopping excursion. You can see the video below, plus a recap:

* We start off with the Bucks talking in an interview about how they base their gear every month off some types of shoes and how it’s a challenge to always be coming up with new ideas. When asked about upcoming ideas, Matt says he has a “wild idea” but we don’t get to hear it because…

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get a montage of Matt and Nick visiting a pizzeria for food, posing for a pic with a fan and going shoes shopping, where there are some truly ridiculous sneakers on display. They’re sneaker shopping with Complex and talk about how they could be here all day long and the store was kept open just for them. Nick says he may have spent $4,000 and Matt says he may have spent even more, with Nick’s being worse because he just bought a $100,000 Tesla. They talk about how far they’ve come and Nick hopes his wife doesn’t check the bank statements this month.

They continue looking around the store, and Matt calls his wife to say if she gets an alert from the credit card company about potential fraud, it’s not because he’s gonna go a little nuts tonight. Queue more shopping and the interview with Complex, where Matt talks about how he had a crazy idea to bring back his tacks on the shoes from PWG in 2015 and how they had to go with a more expensive shoe this time.

* Leva Bates walks up with Alex Reynolds, who casually says he hasn’t seen her in a while. She asks him “What the f**k?!?” and Peter Avalon walks up to back her up, which she didn’t expect. Bates then questions Reynolds having a wife and kid, and he points out that he posts about them online. Peter tries to play the “I told you so game” and Leva reads him for writing a letter like he was in fifth grade. Peter uses the cruise as an excuse, and Leva calls out Reynolds for hanging out with her, though he says his wife was cool with it. She tells everyone, including the cameraman, ‘F**k you!’ and walks off.

Peter then asks Reynolds why he’s been messing with him, and it’s because he didn’t get an invite to Pretty Peter’s Pageant Provocation so has been making Peter’s life a living hell. Peter counters that he was the only person the Dark Order said “No” to, and Reynolds says they just do the invites but it’s a group call. Peter apologizes for not inviting Reynolds to the pageant, and Reynolds asks Peter to tell him he’s pretty. He does, and they hug — a little longer than Peter’s comfortable with.

* Ryan Nemeth is getting spray tan applied by Cezar Bononi, which stinks. He works it for the camera while getting sprayed down.

* The Bucks show off their new shoes and thank Complex for having a great time shopping. Nick says they spent $10,000 and tells the people who think they buy fakes to “F off.” They say they’re cleared for their match tonight.

* We then get Cutler’s camera footage of the Young Bucks’ match on Dynamite with Adam Cole talking trash to Cutler and Cutler getting water for Matt at one point.

* Ryan Nemeth is walked in on in an audition room, intending to do the audition for the Michael Bay film he talked about last week but the casting agent has no idea who he is. Security is called, and Nemeth says he’s leaving because he wants to and not because they’re calling security.

* We then get Cutler’s footage of Adam Cole’s match against Wheeler Yuta on Rampage, including the post-match attack and Cole celebrating on the stage.

