The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio With Shot at The Hardys for Making More Money Than Them

– AEW tag team The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter, taking a shot at the recently reunited tag team of The Hardys. They noted that The Hardys are the only active tag team in history to make more money than them.

Their bio now reads, “The only way to measure success in professional wrestling is by how much money you made. The only active tag team in history to make more than us? Hardy’s. Ugh.” You can see a photo of their new bio below.

Previously, The Bucks defeated The Hardys in Ladder War VII for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor XI in April 2017.