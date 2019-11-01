There Are Reportedly No Plans For Kota Ibushi In AEW

On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a video was shown prior to Kenny Omega’s match that featured a cartoonish version of Kota Ibushi and played up their relationship. This has led some to believe that the company may be bringing Ibushi in or has some sort of working agreement with NJPW. However, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is not the case. The video is said to be closer to Cody destroying the Triple H throne with a sledgehammer than a hint that anything is going to happen with Ibushi or NJPW.

As for the video itself, Omega believed that there were parallels between the game Undertale and his relationship with New Japan, so he was behind it. He also came to the ring wearing a mask of Sans from the game.

Undertale creator Toby Fox is not a wrestling fan, but after watching NJPW shows and learning about Omega, the two came up with the storyboard and script for the original “Kenny’s Quest” Tokyo Dome video back in January. The video for Dynamite was just meant to be a continuation.