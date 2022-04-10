WWE News: This Week’s WWE Evil Episode on USA Network, Advertised Matches For May 6th Smackdown

– USA Network will air another episode of WWE Evil on Tuesday night after NXT. PWInsider reports that this Tuesday’s episode will be the Ric Flair episode, while next week’s will be the Sasha Banks-focused one.

The show’s first season is available in its entirety on Peacock.

– The site also reports that the following matches are locally advertised for the May 6th Smackdown taping in Long Island, New York:

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville