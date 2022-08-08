wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions: Miz & Mrs. Season Three, More

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz & Mrs. - Season 3 Image Credit: USA Network

WWE has announced this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including season three of Miz & Mrs. and more. You can check out the full list of new WWE content on the service as announced by the company below:

Monday, Aug. 8
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 10
Monday Night Raw (7/11/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/9/22)

Thursday, Aug. 11
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, Aug. 12
Miz & Mrs. Season 3
Best of WWE: UK Classics
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 13
WWE Main Event (7/25/22)
The SmackDown LowDown**
ICW Shug’s House Party 2022 Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling #34

Sunday, Aug. 14
Friday Night SmackDown (7/15/22)**

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

