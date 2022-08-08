wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions: Miz & Mrs. Season Three, More
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including season three of Miz & Mrs. and more. You can check out the full list of new WWE content on the service as announced by the company below:
Monday, Aug. 8
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Monday Night Raw (7/11/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/9/22)
Thursday, Aug. 11
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, Aug. 12
Miz & Mrs. Season 3
Best of WWE: UK Classics
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 13
WWE Main Event (7/25/22)
The SmackDown LowDown**
ICW Shug’s House Party 2022 Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling #34
Sunday, Aug. 14
Friday Night SmackDown (7/15/22)**
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
More Trending Stories
- More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
- Details on Working Relationship Between AEW and DDT, How Long AEW Has Konosuke Takeshita
- List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, Note On Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)