This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions: Miz & Mrs. Season Three, More

WWE has announced this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including season three of Miz & Mrs. and more. You can check out the full list of new WWE content on the service as announced by the company below:

Monday, Aug. 8

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 10

Monday Night Raw (7/11/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (8/9/22) Thursday, Aug. 11

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE Friday, Aug. 12

Miz & Mrs. Season 3

Best of WWE: UK Classics

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 13

WWE Main Event (7/25/22)

The SmackDown LowDown**

ICW Shug’s House Party 2022 Night 1

wXw We Love Wrestling #34 Sunday, Aug. 14

Friday Night SmackDown (7/15/22)** ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network