This Weekend’s GCW Live in Maryland & Run For It Lineups

– GCW has multiple events scheduled for this weekend, streaming live on TrillerTV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s GCW Live in Maryland in Joppa, Maryland:

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) vs. Ruckus

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont vs. SLADE

* GCW Tag Team Championships Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver (c) vs. August Matthews & Davey Bang

* Tony Deppen vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Jonathan Gresham vs. 1 Called Manders

* Joey Janela & Mr. Danger vs. The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar)

* Alan Angels vs. Marcus Mathers

* Ken Dixon vs. O’Shay Edwards

– GCW holds Run For It tomorrow (May 18) at the Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, New York. Here’s the Sunday lineup:

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont (c) vs. Mance Warner

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Atticus Cogar

* GCW World Tag TEam Championships Match: YDNP (c) vs. High Seas

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Billie Starkz

* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) vs. August Matthews & Davey Bang

* Megan Bayne vs. Richard Holliday

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* KJ Orso speaks