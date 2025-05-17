wrestling / News

This Weekend’s GCW Live in Maryland & Run For It Lineups

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has multiple events scheduled for this weekend, streaming live on TrillerTV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s GCW Live in Maryland in Joppa, Maryland:

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) vs. Ruckus
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont vs. SLADE
* GCW Tag Team Championships Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver (c) vs. August Matthews & Davey Bang
* Tony Deppen vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Jonathan Gresham vs. 1 Called Manders
* Joey Janela & Mr. Danger vs. The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar)
* Alan Angels vs. Marcus Mathers
* Ken Dixon vs. O’Shay Edwards

– GCW holds Run For It tomorrow (May 18) at the Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, New York. Here’s the Sunday lineup:

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy (c) vs. 1 Called Manders
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont (c) vs. Mance Warner
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Atticus Cogar
* GCW World Tag TEam Championships Match: YDNP (c) vs. High Seas
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Billie Starkz
* To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) vs. August Matthews & Davey Bang
* Megan Bayne vs. Richard Holliday
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* KJ Orso speaks

