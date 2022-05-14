wrestling / News
This Weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Lineups
– WWE will hold it’s latest Saturday Night’s Main Event house show later tonight at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
* Also scheduled to appear: Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and more.
Tomorrow will see WWE head to Roanoke, Virginia for Sunday Night Stunner at the Berglund Center. Here’s the scheduled lineup:
* Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley
* United States Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory (c)
* Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
