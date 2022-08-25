This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

The Bullet Club battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

The BULLET CLUB – Ace Austin and Hikuleo – collide with Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in BEFORE THE IMPACT’s exclusive match! Josh Mathews and Gia Miller present BTI!