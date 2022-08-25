wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
August 25, 2022 | Posted by
The Bullet Club battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
The BULLET CLUB – Ace Austin and Hikuleo – collide with Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in BEFORE THE IMPACT’s exclusive match! Josh Mathews and Gia Miller present BTI!
