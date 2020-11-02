This Week’s Episode of OVW TV Online

wrestling / News

November 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OVW

The latest episode of OVW TV is now online. You can see the video below via the OVW YouTube channel. The episode is described as follows:

“Can Mr. Marvelous rescue Ms. Marvelous from the clutches of Amon once and for all when he journeys to…the Devil’s Attic? PLUS: Brian Pillman Jr. confronts OVW Heavyweight Champion Tony Gunn face to face and the march to the Nightmare Cup continues! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network”

