This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

Samoan SWAT Team face off with Los Aztecas on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Microman, Taya Valkyrie and Lince Dorado vs. Strange Sangre

* Samoan SWAT Team vs. Los Aztecas