This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

Samoan SWAT Team face off with Los Aztecas on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Microman, Taya Valkyrie and Lince Dorado vs. Strange Sangre
* Samoan SWAT Team vs. Los Aztecas

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

