This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Thomas Latimer and ECW are set to do battle on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can check out the stream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

“Welcome to another thrilling edition of NWA Powerrr!

First up, we have a clash between two champions as NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer defends his title against NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3! With a time limit of just 6:05, both men will be pulling out all the stops to emerge victorious!

Next up, we have a clash of styles as NWA legend Ricky Morton takes on the bizarre newcomer Yabo the Clown! With Morton’s years of experience and Yabo’s unpredictable antics, this match is going to be a wild ride!

And in our main event, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus teams up with Chris Adonis to take on Aron Stevens’ team of Blunt Force Trauma! Tyrus had previously asked Chris Adonis to be his partner in the Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament, but was left hanging; will Tyrus and Adonis be able to get on the same page and secure a win, or will Blunt Force Trauma prove too much to handle?

And finally, we have a special appearance from the one and only Bully Ray! Not only will he be speaking his mind in the center of the ring, but he may even surprise us with a song or two!”