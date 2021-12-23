wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
Max the Impaler battles Delmi Exo on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the episode is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
”Max the Impaler faces a new challenge from Delmi Exo and Beyond The Belles breaks down all the action on Women’s Division Wednesday!”
