This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

Max the Impaler battles Delmi Exo on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the episode is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

”Max the Impaler faces a new challenge from Delmi Exo and Beyond The Belles breaks down all the action on Women’s Division Wednesday!”

ROH Women's Division Wednesday, Jeremy Thomas

