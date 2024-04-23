wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Ray Jaz vs. Myron Reed
– TNA Wrestling released this week’s TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup and full video:
* Ray Jaz vs. Myron Reed
* Around the Ring with Jake Something
