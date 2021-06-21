wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions to Peacock Include Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
WWE has announced the content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes episodes of WWF Superstars.
Monday, June 21
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
8 classic episodes of Superstars (1994)
Tuesday, June 22
Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley (encore)
Wednesday, June 23
Monday Night Raw (5/24/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (10-6)
WWE NXT (6/22/21)
Thursday, June 24
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 25
205 Live – 10 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Saturday, June 26
WWE Main Event (6/10/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 177
wXw We Love Wrestling #11
Sunday, June 27
Friday Night SmackDown (5/28/21) (also available on free tier)
