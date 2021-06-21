This Week’s WWE Network Additions to Peacock Include Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars

WWE has announced the content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes episodes of WWF Superstars.

Monday, June 21

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

8 classic episodes of Superstars (1994)

Tuesday, June 22

Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley (encore)

Wednesday, June 23

Monday Night Raw (5/24/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (10-6)

WWE NXT (6/22/21)

Thursday, June 24

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, June 25

205 Live – 10 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Saturday, June 26

WWE Main Event (6/10/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 177

wXw We Love Wrestling #11

Sunday, June 27

Friday Night SmackDown (5/28/21) (also available on free tier)