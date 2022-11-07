This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include a New Table For 3

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of Table For 3. That episode will focus on ‘Smackdown Legends’ and includes JBL, Rey Mysterio and Booker T.

Monday, Nov. 7

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Monday Night Raw (10/10/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (11/8/22)

Thursday, Nov. 10

This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 11

Table For 3: SmackDown Legends – 10 a.m. ET (featuring Rey Mysterio, JBL and Booker T)

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 12

WWE Main Event (10/27/22)

ICW Fight Club #241

wXw Inner Circle 12

The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Friday Night SmackDown (10/14/22) (also available on free tier)