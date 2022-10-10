wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include A New Table For 3
WWE has announced the lineup of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Table for 3. That episode will focus on the ‘New Generation’ and will feature Jerry Lawler, Kane and Bret Hart.
Monday, Oct. 10
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Monday Night Raw (9/12/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Road Dogg and comedian Gabriel Iglesias) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/11/22)
Thursday, Oct. 13
This Week in WWE
Friday, Oct. 14
Table for 3: New Generation Gathering (featuring Bret Hart, Kane and Jerry “The King” Lawler)
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 15
WWE Main Event (9/29/22)
ICW Fight Club #237
PROGRESS: Return of the Fly
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 16
Friday Night SmackDown (9/16/22) (also available on free tier)
