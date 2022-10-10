This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include A New Table For 3

WWE has announced the lineup of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a new Table for 3. That episode will focus on the ‘New Generation’ and will feature Jerry Lawler, Kane and Bret Hart.

Monday, Oct. 10

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Monday Night Raw (9/12/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Road Dogg and comedian Gabriel Iglesias) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (10/11/22)

Thursday, Oct. 13

This Week in WWE

Friday, Oct. 14

Table for 3: New Generation Gathering (featuring Bret Hart, Kane and Jerry “The King” Lawler)

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 15

WWE Main Event (9/29/22)

ICW Fight Club #237

PROGRESS: Return of the Fly

The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 16

Friday Night SmackDown (9/16/22) (also available on free tier)