wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes Money in the Bank
WWE has announced this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which includes Money in the Bank on Saturday.
Monday, June 27
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, June 29
Monday Night Raw (5/30/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/28/22)
Thursday, June 30
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, July 1
Table For 3: Bone Street Krew
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, July 2
WWE Main Event (6/13/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
La Previa: Money in the Bank 2022
Ultimate Money in the Bank 2
ICW Fight Club #225
PROGRESS Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 3
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET
WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff – 7 PM ET
WWE Money in the Bank 2022 – 8 PM ET
Sunday, July 3
Friday Night SmackDown (6/3/22) (also available on free tier)
