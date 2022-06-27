wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes Money in the Bank

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Peacock Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which includes Money in the Bank on Saturday.

Monday, June 27
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 29
Monday Night Raw (5/30/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/28/22)

Thursday, June 30
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, July 1
Table For 3: Bone Street Krew
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 2
WWE Main Event (6/13/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
La Previa: Money in the Bank 2022
Ultimate Money in the Bank 2
ICW Fight Club #225
PROGRESS Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 3
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET
WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff – 7 PM ET
WWE Money in the Bank 2022 – 8 PM ET

Sunday, July 3
Friday Night SmackDown (6/3/22) (also available on free tier)

