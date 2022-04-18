wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Table For 3

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Table for 3 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, including the return of Table For 3.

Monday, April 18
Superstars (10 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, April 20
Monday Night Raw (3/21/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
WWE NXT (4/19/22)

Thursday, April 21
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, April 22
Table For 3: Angle Academy
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 23
WWE Main Event (4/4/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 216
PROGRESS: Who Run the World?
PROGRESS: Everything Patterned: London

Sunday, April 24
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)

