This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Table For 3

WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, including the return of Table For 3.

Monday, April 18

Superstars (10 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, April 20

Monday Night Raw (3/21/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

WWE NXT (4/19/22)

Thursday, April 21

NXT UK – 3 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, April 22

Table For 3: Angle Academy

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 23

WWE Main Event (4/4/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 216

PROGRESS: Who Run the World?

PROGRESS: Everything Patterned: London

Sunday, April 24

Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)