wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Table For 3
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, including the return of Table For 3.
Monday, April 18
Superstars (10 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, April 20
Monday Night Raw (3/21/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
WWE NXT (4/19/22)
Thursday, April 21
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, April 22
Table For 3: Angle Academy
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, April 23
WWE Main Event (4/4/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 216
PROGRESS: Who Run the World?
PROGRESS: Everything Patterned: London
Sunday, April 24
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match
- Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)
- Matt Hardy Says AEW Locker Room Not Worried About Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More