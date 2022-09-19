This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions Include A New Table For 3

WWE has announced this week’s additions to Peacock, which include a new Table for 3, which will feature The Steiner Brothers and Bron Breakker.

Monday, Sept. 19

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Monday Night Raw (8/22/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring The Judgment Day) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (9/20/22)

Thursday, Sept. 22

This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 23

Table For 3: Steiner Diner

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 24

WWE Main Event (9/5/22)

ICW Fight Club #234

wXw Shortcut to the Top

Sunday, Sept. 25

Friday Night SmackDown (8/26/22) (also available on free tier)