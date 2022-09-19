wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions Include A New Table For 3

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Table For 3 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s additions to Peacock, which include a new Table for 3, which will feature The Steiner Brothers and Bron Breakker.

Monday, Sept. 19
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Sept. 21
Monday Night Raw (8/22/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring The Judgment Day) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (9/20/22)

Thursday, Sept. 22
This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 23
Table For 3: Steiner Diner
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 24
WWE Main Event (9/5/22)
ICW Fight Club #234
wXw Shortcut to the Top

Sunday, Sept. 25
Friday Night SmackDown (8/26/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, Table For 3, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading