wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions Include A New Table For 3
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced this week’s additions to Peacock, which include a new Table for 3, which will feature The Steiner Brothers and Bron Breakker.
Monday, Sept. 19
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Monday Night Raw (8/22/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring The Judgment Day) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (9/20/22)
Thursday, Sept. 22
This Week in WWE
Friday, Sept. 23
Table For 3: Steiner Diner
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 24
WWE Main Event (9/5/22)
ICW Fight Club #234
wXw Shortcut to the Top
Sunday, Sept. 25
Friday Night SmackDown (8/26/22) (also available on free tier)
