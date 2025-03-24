wrestling / News
Three Matches Added to NJPW Windy City Riot
NJPW has announced three more matches for Windy City Riot, which happens on April 11 at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago. Zack Sabre Jr will battle David Finlay, while El Phantasmo and Rocky Romero take on Tetsuya Naito & Titan. Meanwhile, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs defend the STRONG Openweight Tag Team titles against Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship — 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) (c) vs. Intergalactic Jet Setters (KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight).
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay
* Tetsuya Naito & Titan vs. Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo
