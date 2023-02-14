wrestling / News

Thrillbilly Silas Mason Signs Deal With NWA

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Silas Mason JR Kratos Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has added a roster member in Thrillbilly Silas Mason. Mason took to his Twitter account to share a photo of himself and Billy Corgan with his contract, writing:

“I Sold my Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll… “

Silas defeated JR Kratos at NWA Nuff Said on Saturday. He has been working dates with the company since June of last year.

