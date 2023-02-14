wrestling / News
Thrillbilly Silas Mason Signs Deal With NWA
February 13, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has added a roster member in Thrillbilly Silas Mason. Mason took to his Twitter account to share a photo of himself and Billy Corgan with his contract, writing:
Silas defeated JR Kratos at NWA Nuff Said on Saturday. He has been working dates with the company since June of last year.
I Sold my Soul for Rock 'n' Roll…
— Dr. Mr. The Thrillbilly, esq. sir (@ThrillbillyTCB) February 13, 2023
