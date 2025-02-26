– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa addressed her controversial, highly debated segment from last week’s AEW Dynamite with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, where she ran into the ring with a chair. Things looked awkward as Bayne and Ford stood in the ring looking unconcerned by Rosa wielding the chair, who didn’t attack them. Rosa admitted the segment did not go as planned but she didn’t swing the chair as it didn’t feel safe to do so in that moment. She also stated that there was no backstage drama over what happened. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on her takeaways from the segment: “The takeaways that I will have to say, as a performer, is always ask questions. Be sure of what you’re doing in the segment. The segment didn’t go the way that we wanted it to, and it showed. But again, I love what I do, I love my job. Wrestling is my passion, wrestling has fed my family, wrestling has given me an opportunity to be here, to create Mission Pro, Sabotage Wrestling…”

On why she didn’t swing the chair: “So I just want to say that people depend on me, my family, my son, my parents, the people that work for me, nonprofit organizations, I advocate for, always, for safety first. And I honestly couldn’t justify swinging the chair at the moment because it was not safe in the moment.”

On there not being any backstage drama over the segment: “There is no drama. We were all talking…we were all talking and praising each other. We’re trying to be as positive as possible…like, I’m telling you, I enjoy coming to work. And I’m not the only one. There are a lot of girls, they come and do the work. Statlander, she was so supportive and nice. And we were all sitting and talking and everything, and went over the stuff, receiving feedback.”

