Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford

The February 19th episode of AEW Dynamite featured a post-match angle involving Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Billie Starkz (Bayne), and Thunder Rosa that caused confusion among viewers. Following Statlander’s match, Ford assisted Starkz, prompting Thunder Rosa to intervene with a chair. The segment appeared awkward, with Starkz and Ford displaying a lack of concern while Thunder Rosa hesitated to use the chair.

Initial online speculation suggested Starkz and Ford had acted independently, but AEW sources clarified to Fightful Select this was not the case. The issue was attributed to a miscommunication from a coach or producer regarding talent positioning.

AEW sources confirmed that the situation was addressed internally after the segment, and there are no lingering issues between the involved performers.