Thunder Rosa Felt AEW Dynasty Was One Of The Company’s Best PPVs, Praises Toni Storm

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa spoke highly of AEW’s most recent PPV, Dynasty, and praised Toni Storm, her opponent at the event. Rosa unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Women’s World title in St. Louis.

She said: “I think this was probably one of the best pay-per-views we [have] had in a while. It was solid from top to bottom, and everybody worked so hard on every match. … I will have to give it to Toni Storm, she’s untouchable in her character. The stuff she’s been able to do outside the ring has been pretty impressive.“