Thunder Rosa Hopes To Bring Mission Pro To TV, Talks Being Part Of The Collective Weekend

Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling is set to be part of GCW’s The Collective weekend, and she recently discussed her goals for the company and more. The AEW star appeared on WrestleTalk discussing her promotion and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On being part of The Collective over WrestleMania weekend: “This position wouldn’t be in fruition if I didn’t have a strong team that didn’t believe what I believe. Gorilla Press, he’s a friend of mine and is now a business partner. He’s been the one who is pushing it. I didn’t want to do it, because it’s a lot of work, he’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’ It’s a huge platform for us and I want to show that the women need a seat at the table. We have worked so hard to have a seat at this table. With The Collective, we have that. I want to thank all the sponsors, all the women, all my team for making this happen. I’ve been such a pain in the butt because I’m like, ‘We have to take it to the next level.’ I’m obsessed with it. I have a videographer that comes to every show now. We’re doing a lot more stuff with our social media so it looks cleaner. I’m watching the shows and cringing and taking notes. It takes a lot and a lot of the stuff we’re learning as we’re going. It’s going to be growing pains, but we’re going to do what I promised them to do. We’re going to be a premier independent promotion that really trains people if they want to go to WWE, AEW, IMPACT, for production, writing, everything. We’re really encouraging all the women that work as wrestlers and also production to learn as much as possible. I’m looking for the resources to really train them properly so when it’s time and an opening somewhere, they can be ready.”

On her goals for Mission Pro: “We have a lot of things that we’re working on. We want to take it on the road and do really cool shows, maybe on the east coast, a lot of people are asking for the east coast. The west coast might be a possibility. At the end of the day, I would like to actually produce a TV show or a YouTube show or Netflix. It would really cool if somebody could pick it up. We still have a long road to go and we have to put a lot of effort and work to make it better. It would be really cool and show what an all-women’s show can do. I don’t think it’s ever been done before. You’ve had other shows that promote women, but are run by men. I work in them and I’m like [ehhh reaction], I’m not saying anything, but you can see my face and reaction. We need real change and we have the opportunity, knock on wood, that change can happen and we can do something bigger. Even if it’s for one season, I don’t care.”