Thunder Rosa Puts Her Non-NWA Work On the Line To Face Kamille

When Thunder Rosa gets her match with Kamille in the NWA, Rosa’s work outside of the company will be on the line. Tuesday’s episode of NWA SuperPowerrr saw Kamille and Rosa come together to lay out the potential stipulations for the rematch, where Rosa hopes to avenge her loss to Kamille at NWA Back For the Attack.

The stipulations laid out were for Kamille to put her #1 contendership for the NWA Women’s Championship on the line, while Rosa will put her work outside of the NWA on the line. If Rosa loses, she will not be able to work for any other promotions. Both stipulations were agreed to.

Rosa has worked heavily for AEW during the pandemic. You can see the post-show for this week’s SuperPowerrr below: