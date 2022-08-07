Thunder Rosa Retains AEW Women’s Title At Battle of the Belts III (Clips)

Thunder Rosa is the second AEW champion to retain their title tonight at AEW Battle of the Belts III in Michigan. Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter with a rollup after Toni Storm prevented interferences from Britt Baker on the outside.

Rosa is in the middle of her first reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the title on March 16, 2022. She has been champion for 143 days.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.

The #AEW Women’s World Championship is on the line right now on TNT and challenger Jamie Hayter makes her way to the ring, accompanied by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Rebel! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! pic.twitter.com/FaTLKZR4l1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

#AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is here to defend the title and it looks like she’s brought some back up! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/r8Ut7JTvvp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Team D.M.D taunting the Champion in the opening minutes of this bout! Tune in to #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/36wNiKAtKf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Heavy hands exchanged between Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa here on #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Hssn5NwXpa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Hayter blocks incoming Thunder! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/PzpfM94JnJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Thunder Rosa delivers a nasty DDT to Hayter right on to the hard surface of the floor here ot #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7o9UDw9ulU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Backbreaker on to the steps by Jamie Hayter in this hard-hitting #AEW Women’s World Title Match here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/foasSkEBfZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D always finding the opportunities to add insult to injury! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/HxsAGPYjax — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Northern Lights suplex by the Champion Thunder Rosa but Hayter kicks out! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ZMYCnO7eBj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Dropkick by Thunder Rosa almost decapitates Hayter here on #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Tune in to TNT to catch the action! pic.twitter.com/mz8AiZo9HL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

BRAIN BUSTER by Jamie Hayter!!! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT; tune in now! pic.twitter.com/JpXrifUX9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker going after each other on the outside! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ltxVXGqX9r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker going after each other on the outside! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ltxVXGqX9r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022