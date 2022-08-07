wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Retains AEW Women’s Title At Battle of the Belts III (Clips)

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts III Image Credit: AEW

Thunder Rosa is the second AEW champion to retain their title tonight at AEW Battle of the Belts III in Michigan. Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter with a rollup after Toni Storm prevented interferences from Britt Baker on the outside.

Rosa is in the middle of her first reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the title on March 16, 2022. She has been champion for 143 days.

