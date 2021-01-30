wrestling / News
WWE News: ThunderDome Registration Open For Raw, Goldberg Trains For Royal Rumble His Match
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Registration is officially open for this Monday’s Raw session of the ThunderDome. WWE has opened registration for Monday’s “seating” and you can register here. The episode will feature fallout from this weekend’s Royal Rumble.
– WWE posted a new video featuring Goldberg training for his WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble:
