wrestling / News
Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available Now for AEW Collision in June
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
– A ticket pre-sale has now begun for AEW Collision on Saturday, June 15 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. The ticket pre-sale code is AEWAEF8 (via PWInsider). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had A Developmental System
- Arn Anderson On Triple H’s Creative Mind, Why WWE Never Had a TV Title