Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available Now for AEW Collision in June

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Youngstown Ohio Image Credit: AEW

– A ticket pre-sale has now begun for AEW Collision on Saturday, June 15 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. The ticket pre-sale code is AEWAEF8 (via PWInsider). Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

