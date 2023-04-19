wrestling / News

Ticket Pre-Sale Codes Now Available for Next AEW House Rules Shows

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW House Rules Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW announced two new House Rules event in June in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 2 and Huntsville, Alabama on June 3. Ticket pre-sale codes are now available for the event (via PWInsider).

The ticket pre-sale code for Tupelo is OXDCMS. The ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10:00 am CSDT at Ticketmaster.com. Meanwhile, the ticket pre-sale code for Huntsville is SPACE2. The ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10:00 am CDT at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the events will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 21.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW House Rules, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading