AEW Announces Two New ‘House Rules’ Events In June
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
On the latest edition of AEW Control Center, AEW announced two new ‘House Rules’ live events for this upcoming June. There will be an event in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 2, then another in Huntsville, Alabama on June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday.
AEW's Control Center just announced 2 new House Rules dates:
▪️Friday, June 2: Tupelo, Mississippi @ Cadence Bank Arena
▪️Saturday, June 3: Huntsville, Alabama @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (4/21). Presales tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CXLVPYUISa
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) April 19, 2023
