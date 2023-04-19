wrestling / News

AEW Announces Two New ‘House Rules’ Events In June

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On the latest edition of AEW Control Center, AEW announced two new ‘House Rules’ live events for this upcoming June. There will be an event in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 2, then another in Huntsville, Alabama on June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday.

