Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Get Personal In WWE Smackdown Promo Duel

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair took their shots to a personal level during a back-and-forth promo on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode featured Flair and the WWE Women’s Champion firing off at each other verbally in the ring ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41.

Stratton told Flair that she would always be second to her father and Flair tried to give some comebacks but got booed by the audience. Stratton said that she’s WWE Women’s Champion while Flair was drinking in her father’s basement at the same age. She said that after WrestleMania Flair would be lonely just like in real life, referencing Flair’s divorce from Andrade and saying she was “0 – 3” in terms of marriages.

Stratton was leaving the ring when Flair countered, “Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?” Stratton’s real-life boyfriend is WWE Raw star Ludwig Kaiser.