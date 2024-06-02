Tiffany Stratton On How Gymnastics Has Helped In Her Wrestling Career

Tiffany Stratton credits her gymnastics work as being a big part of her success in WWE. Stratton talked in an interview with WittyWhittier about her WWE run and how her background as a gynmast gave her a strong based to work off of when it came to the ring.

“So gymnastics, honestly, it taught me everything that I know,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “Taught me hard work, dedication, coordination, flexibility, like all the physical stuff and all the mental stuff as well. In wrestling, you have to be coordinated. You have to be flexible. I feel like gymnastics really helped, gives you such a good base for any sport, let alone wrestling.”

She continued, “I definitely feel like I had a leg up on everybody because of my gymnastics background. I don’t know if you realize, but we have so many gymnasts now at the PC and that are on NXT TV and they’re doing so well right now. So I think gymnastics has definitely given me a leg up and has shown that, you know, with the gymnastics background and, you can definitely become a successful professional wrestler.”

Stratton is part of the Smackdown roster.