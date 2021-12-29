Tiffany Stratton to Make NXT In-Ring Debut Tonight

Tiffany Stratton is set to make her NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s episode. WWE announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that Stratton, who has been teased in vignettes the last few weeks, will make her debut on tonight’s show.

Stratton first appeared in the ring on 205 Live on November 19th, where she defeated Amari Miller.

The company also announced that Grayson Waller will open the show to address his appearance on last night’s Raw, where he confronted AJ Styles.