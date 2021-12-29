wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton to Make NXT In-Ring Debut Tonight
Tiffany Stratton is set to make her NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s episode. WWE announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that Stratton, who has been teased in vignettes the last few weeks, will make her debut on tonight’s show.
Stratton first appeared in the ring on 205 Live on November 19th, where she defeated Amari Miller.
The company also announced that Grayson Waller will open the show to address his appearance on last night’s Raw, where he confronted AJ Styles.
her daddy says it'll be can't-miss@tiffstrattonwwe will make her #WWENXT in-ring debut TONIGHT on NXT 2.0! pic.twitter.com/wxxUsCpHzk
After making a statement on #WWERaw, @GraysonWWE will kick off #WWENXT TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/JU9fyq4ujs
