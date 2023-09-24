Tiffany Stratton On Evolving Her ‘Daddy’s Little Rich Girl’ Gimmick

Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT as a “Daddy’s girl” type gimmick, and she recently talked about how that’s been changed up. The NXT Women’s Champion returned from injury earlier this year and had dropped that portion of her persona, something she discussed in an interview with WrestlingNews.Co. A couple of highlights are below:

On why the gimmick changed: “In the beginning I was kind of like Daddy’s little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And you know, this was kind of like new & different I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they’re like, we don’t have a Daddy for you. So you’re not Daddy’s little rich girl.”

On if there were plans to introduce the father character: “We never got that far. We never really [thought] it out. So that’s why I think it got scraped. But eventually, the character my big inspo was Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. I think she’s an icon.”