Tiffany Stratton Defeats Thea Hail To Retain Women’s Title At NXT Great American Bash
Tiffany Stratton is still the NXT Women’s Champion following the Great American Bash, beating Thea Hail in a Submission Match. Stratton beat Hail on Sunday’s PPV when she locked in a Boston Crab that turned into a single-leg crab. Hail refused to tap despite the pain, leaving it to Andre Chase to throw in the towel. You can see highlights from the match below.
Stratton has been champion now for 64 days, having won the vacant title at NXT Battleground in late May. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.
💅💅💅@tiffstrattonwwe has arrived in style.#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/o484DmmSzl
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
These two are killing it!@theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe are putting it all on the line tonight for the #WWENXT Women's Championship!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/xOMrBbh1gF
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
WOW!@AndreChaseWWE throws in the towel and @tiffstrattonwwe is STILL your #WWENXT Women's Champion.#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ChkUII5TTA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2023
