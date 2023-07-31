Tiffany Stratton Defeats Thea Hail To Retain Women’s Title At NXT Great American Bash

Tiffany Stratton is still the NXT Women’s Champion following the Great American Bash, beating Thea Hail in a Submission Match. Stratton beat Hail on Sunday’s PPV when she locked in a Boston Crab that turned into a single-leg crab. Hail refused to tap despite the pain, leaving it to Andre Chase to throw in the towel. You can see highlights from the match below.

Stratton has been champion now for 64 days, having won the vacant title at NXT Battleground in late May. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.