wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Isla Dawn Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
January 28, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks Blair Davenport embracing her vibe, Karrion Kross putting in the work at the Kross Lab, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, The New Day meeting Drew Barrymore when they were on her show, Charlotte Flair getting back into her gym routine following her ACL repair surgery, Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/VKzCwc2O04 pic.twitter.com/uzv46R0pLA
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
