Tiffany Stratton Reveals When She Knew She Was Meant To Be a Wrestler

Tiffany Stratton has revealed the moment she knew she was meant to be a wrestler. The WWE Smackdown star appeared on Busted Open Radio and noted that she knew at WWE Elimination Chamber in February that this was the career path she was truly meant for.

“For sure Australia,” Stratton said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Going into that, I was so nervous because I was the rookie. I was like, ‘People aren’t going to know who I am, so it’s my opportunity to really show out.’ And they were chanting ‘Tiffy Time’ the whole time.”

She continued, “I feel like everything initially kind of happened for me in Australia.”

Stratton is currently the holder of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and is aligned with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.