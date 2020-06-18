wrestling / News

WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Reveals New Gimmick, Imperium Defeat Breezango on NXT

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Timothy Thatcher

– Timothy Thatcher has a new gimmick, as he tries to teach trainees how to wrestle. You can see a segment from NXT of Thatcher’s new “Thatch-as-Catch-Can Wrestling” training session segment:

– WWE posted highlights of Imperium’s successful title defence Breezango:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Imperium, NXT, Timothy Thatcher, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading